Currently, every Mexican person aged 65 or over has the right to be granted the Welfare pension for the elderly. Now, it has just been revealed that those who have the wellness card they have a new discount at Walmart branches that will lead them to save a few pesos.

Older adults in Mexico are one of the most vulnerable population groups, which is why, through different social programs, the State seeks to protect them from the complications that may arise.

There are two great supports in Mexico for the elderly: on the one hand, the card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM), and, on the other hand, the pension for the elderly that is delivered through the Well-being card.

To date, the program welfare pension for the elderly in Mexico benefits more than 11 million people throughout the national territory, who every two months receive a economical support.

Through the welfare pension, older Mexican adults receive a total of 4 thousand 800 pesos every two months. Now, these amounts are deposited on the card of the Wellness Bank (Bansefi).

Seniors have a NEW DISCOUNT at Walmart with the 2023 Well-being Pension card

In addition to the almost 5,000 pesos that seniors receive on the Well-being card, it has been made public that the beneficiaries of this social program will be able to enjoy new discounts in the hundreds of Walmart stores in the country.

To all older adults who have a Well-being card may have a 10% discount on the total amount of purchase they make in one of the branches of the multinational.

In order to have this new 10% discount at Walmart, seniors They only have to present the Well-being card when they go to pay at the cash register, and the discount will be given immediatelyyou do not need to do anything else to access this benefit.