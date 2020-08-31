Paulette is 89 years old. Despite the Covid-19, she goes out two to three times a week to do her shopping. An almost normal life, with a fear that took hold. “The epidemic is scary, it scares everyone,” said the octogenarian. Like her, 88 people live in an “independent residence” where everyone has their own apartment and can go out freely. This is the case of André Duchêne, 91 years old.



“For now, the weather is good. We can go out, we take advantage of the moment. If we came there, it is not to be left alone in your accommodation. The hardest part in confinement is losing this sociability“, he explains.”We are still worried, it’s normal. The confinement has hurt us a lot“, adds Lucette Bobin, also a tenant of the residence. The fear of isolation is shared by many seniors. During confinement, 720,000 of them had no contact with their families.

