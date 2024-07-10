Don ‘Chavita’ and Doña Lola, a couple of older adultswhich have been around for 70 years selling candy andon public roads, in Guaymas sonoracould not hold back their tears; they cried of joy at having their best day; the grandparents sold everything in a few minutes and took out around 5 thousand pesos.

In an act of solidarity and community support, the elderly managed to finish their entire product thanks to the altruistic work of the group ‘Sacando Sonrisas’.

The group called on citizens to buy products from Mr. Salvador and Mrs. Lola, who have their candy cart on Serdán Avenue and 18th Street.

After the call to contribute to this noble cause, the result was amazing, as dozens of people came to the place and bought all the products from Don Salvador and Doña Lola.

Photo ‘Bringing Smiles’

It should be noted that the grandparents not only managed to raise 5 thousand pesos, but also received financial contributions and a fan.

Don Salvador and Doña Lola could not hold back their tears, they cried with joy. Meanwhile, the group ‘Sacando Sonrisas’ received great applause.