I.In the summer, Corona was the younger generation’s virus. They were infected more than average, as the statistics of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) show, especially in August, when almost 30 percent of those infected belonged to the age group of 20 to 29 years. This is mainly due to her travels, says Heinz Rothgang, health economist at the University of Bremen. But since the holiday season ended at the beginning of September, the number of infections has increased significantly in all age groups.

According to the latest management report from the RKI, infections in the age groups from 80 to 89 years and from 90 to 99 years have increased approximately eightfold since then; approximately a five-fold increase was observed in the sixty to seventy year olds and seventy to eighty year olds. In the general population, the number of new infections each week rose from 8572 to 24,853 last week since the beginning of September, which is roughly a threefold increase. In other words: what the younger ones brought with them from their vacation is now more and more popular with the older ones.

“That was to be expected,” says Rothgang about the latest development, according to which the infection rate among senior citizens – as last in April – is rising faster again than in the general population. If the If infections increase overall, the elderly are automatically more affected again. “The nurse also has a private life,” explains the health economist. Especially since, according to the Federal Statistical Office, a majority of nurses work part-time. The majority of senior citizens in Germany do not live in nursing homes. However, says Rothgang, the homes are a “very important special case” if more than half of all coronavirus-related deaths occurred among home residents.

Only around 15 percent of those infected in Germany are still older than 60 years. Conditions like the beginning of April, when this age group accounted for around a third of corona infections, have not yet recurred. However, health economist Rothgang expects that the number of infections and deaths among the elderly will continue to rise in the coming months and that the discussion about nursing homes will flare up again.

The danger of loneliness

There are apparently no convincing recipes on how the risk to the elderly can be minimized in the winter season. “You will have to navigate your way through,” says health economist Rothgang. The nursing staff are now better trained in dealing with a pandemic. That was not part of the training before. However, the specialist in long-term care misses investments in ventilation. “Nothing has changed with the technical equipment,” says Rothgang.

It would be the ventilation systems that could enable safe encounters between people in need of care and their relatives. The health economist warns that home management will take drastic steps, as in the spring, and even prevent family visits from the dying. He says the damage from loneliness was very evident in the first half of the year.