In Washington, at the age of 88, the oldest member of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died, reports TASS…

The court said in a statement that the woman died on Friday surrounded by her family. The cause of death was complications caused by pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was the second woman in US history to become a Supreme Court Justice. She has held this position for over 27 years.

Now, Republican President Donald Trump will nominate his candidate for this position, which must be approved by the Senate of the Congress.

According to the publication National Public Radio, a few days before her death, Ginzburg said that she wanted to live until the presidential elections, so that in the event of her death the vacant position would be filled by a new president.

The election of the head of state in the United States will be held on November 3.