After a life of discrimination and youth stolen by violence against them, 18 older trans women celebrated their quinceanera partya very traditional Mexican celebration, and they fulfilled a dream that seemed far away for them.

“This is a dream that we have always had. We always saw these parties with emotion when we went, we wanted to wear a 15-year-old dress and we never could,” Denisse Valverde, activist and organizer of the event, explained in an interview with EFE.

(Keep reading: ‘When I accepted that I am a trans man my whole life made sense.’)

It is a great historical step, we are setting a precedent

The 18 women, from 55 to 72 years old, wore the usual enormous and colorful dresses that young women usually wear in this traditional partyin which the transition from girl to woman is usually celebrated.

All of them were presented one by one and crowned by the godmother, they also presented various choreographies and invited family members and friends to dance with them on this emotional and special occasion.

“We could never do this because of the many struggles we have had, I have been an activist for 46 years and we have faced a lot of discrimination,” added Valverde, who explained that before the celebration in the event room, they managed to get a parish priest to perform a mass for them. .

(Also: Mauro Urquijo’s son is in the process of changing his sex and is already recognized as ‘Roz’).

For them, this celebration was a historical event.

“(Before) we could not enter the church, six rejected us, but we entered. It is a great historical step, we are setting a precedent”said Valverde proudly, who has spent several decades trying to make things change for trans women in Mexico, who have an average life expectancy of 35 years, she recalled.

The party could be held thanks to the efforts of Denisse Valverde, the commitment of the colleagues, their families and also the people who supported them in some way.

“It is a great achievement, I try to create dreams for my sisters. People know me and trust me: legislators, businessmen, friends, a lot of complicity that was given for this great event,” the activist said.

The honorees agreed that it was a historic day for the trans community in Mexico and in the world, but they insisted that their Mexican “sisters” still have a long way to go and many barriers to breakbeginning with access to work and specialized health.

“Today I am very happy, I have a lump in my throat. There were setbacks, but you always have to see the positive side of things, you have to love life, people. We are not perfect, but we are going to learn from each other. others”, finished the activist.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Florida Legislature approves measure affecting bathroom use by trans people

US sues law in Tennessee that prohibits sex change to minors

He abused his stepsister and would have changed his sex to go to a women’s prison

*With information from EFE

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL