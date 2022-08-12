Haqqani has survived at least two previous assassination attempts, including one in Pakistan in October 2020. Although he held no official position, Haqqani was an influential figure within the Taliban and has taught many members of the group over the years, Taliban sources say. against the French news agency AFP.

Recently Haqqani came to the fore by stating that girls should be allowed to go to school as far as he is concerned. “There is no justification in Sharia to say that women’s education is not allowed. No justification whatsoever,” he told the BBC in May. Since taking power a year ago, the Taliban have banned girls from attending high school in most of Afghanistan.