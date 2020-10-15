Senior sports journalist and cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani has passed away. He was 74 years old. His family sources gave this information on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Rita and son Gautam Bhimani, who is a well-known TV personality. Family sources said that he had a stroke a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. Former cricketers, politicians and journalists mourned his death.

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted, ‘Shradwanjali to Kishore Bhimani.’ He was an old-time cricket writer who took to writing cricket as a player. My condolences to his wife Rita and son Gautam.

Politician Derek O’Brien tweeted, ‘Bye Kishore Bhimani. Cricket journalist and true lover of Kolkata.

When Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket during the Ahmedabad Test match against Pakistan in 1987, Bhimani was commenting. Not only this, Mike was in his last moments during a tie-match against Australia in Chepauk in 1986. Bhimani also worked for Kolkata’s daily ‘The Statesman’. He was also the President of the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club from 1978 to 1980.

