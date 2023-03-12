The policeman spoke about the detention of a man in Domodedovo, who on March 7 attacked a security guard with a knife. The violator could only be neutralized with a shot in the limb, senior police lieutenant Dmitry Muravyov told Izvestia on March 11.

According to the law enforcement officer, the police noticed a man approaching the company car. He left the Yolochka park, was wearing a T-shirt and tights, while in his right hand he held a knife and shouted loudly.

“We left the official car, reported that we were police officers, demanded that it stop,” Muravyov said.

The man did not respond to the demands of the police and continued to approach. After that, law enforcement officers fired warning shots, but this did not work and the offender continued to walk in their direction.

“After that, a limb was fired by my colleague to minimize the damage,” the senior lieutenant explained.

On March 7, it was reported that an unidentified man in Domodedovo stabbed a security guard, after which he ran onto the road and began to beat cars passing by. The police arrested the rowdy, using firearms.