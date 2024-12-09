The uncertainty about the future of the Muface health care agreement, which guarantees medical care to 1.5 million officials and family members, has opened a conflict for the Government within the ministries themselves. Fedeca, the platform that brings together nearly fifty associations and unions that represent the higher bodies of the State Administration, those that provide senior officials to the structures of the ministries, This Monday he demanded a solution from the Government that allows the maintenance of the health agreement with the insurers beyond next January 31 – the expiration date of the current contract – and the opening of a dialogue with senior officials if the objective is to modify the current service provision system.

Senior officials understand that “there are no economic or legal reasons” that justify the suspension of the current health agreement and have accused the Government of generating a situation of uncertainty that has hundreds of thousands of officials in suspense and family members who today do not know if they will have their health care covered starting next January 31, not even in the cases of people who are being treated for chronic or serious illnesses.

The president of the platform, Ana Ercoreca, has denounced that this uncertainty is already affecting the service that mutual members receive, delaying appointments and treatmentyessomething that other unions such as CSIF or UGT have also denounced. “We are not going to allow the health of 1.5 million officials and family members to be played with,” he warned.

Last Monday, Fedeca requested meetings with the Minister of Public Function, the Secretary of State for Public Function and the Secretary of State for Budgets and Expenses without receiving any response to date, except from the Ministry of Finance. The situation has led the federation to redouble its pressure. In an event in which former Congress deputies such as Mario Garcés (PP) and Edmundo Bal (Ciudadanos) participated, as well as representatives of the Association of State Treasury Inspectors and the Municipal Secretaries, Auditors and Treasurers, Fedeca has demanded that the current concert be extended.









“You cannot act from improvisation. If you want to change the Muface system, it should be done based on a serious study,” demanded the president of Fedeca. The figures managed by the platform say that while the cost of service per user in Muface is 1,014 euros, in the public health system is 1,680 euros, more than 35% higher. “It is a question of logic. The Government will know if it wants to burden the public health system with the extra cost of the 1,750 million euros per year that Muface currently costs, plus the 750 million euros that it would cost the mutualists to assume, when can solve the problem by putting 100 million euros more on the table”, said the member of the body of State auditors and former Secretary of State for Social Affairs in the Government of Mariano Rajoy, Mario Garcés, who recalled that Muface was created in June 1975 precisely to relieve work to the public health system.

“It is not about defending a privilegeit is about guaranteeing health care in the best possible way for civil servants,” said Ana de la Herrán, president of the Association of State Tax Inspectors. The member of the State Lawyers association and former deputy of Ciudadanos , Edmundo Bal, has stated that within his association they have begun to discuss possible alternatives to guarantee the maintenance of the health care service as it is currently provided, such as the subscription of a private corporate policy or even the possibility that the beneficiaries assume part of the cost of providing the service through a type of co-payment. The president of Fedeca has rejected that these alternatives are being proposed from the platform for all mutual members.