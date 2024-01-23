The attack that President Dina Boluarte suffered on Saturday, during her visit to the Ayacucho region, has had immediate consequences within the law enforcement forces. The next day, the head of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINI), Roger Arista, was replaced by Luis García Barrionuevo, and this Monday the general commander of the National Police, General Jorge Angulo, was dismissed by Lieutenant General Víctor Zanabria. In addition, the president's bodyguard has been completely changed.

The Executive is aware that the incident is an incalculable setback in its attempt to project an image of popularity that has been elusive since they assumed power in December 2022, after Pedro Castillo's failed coup d'état. Beyond the ease with which the security of the highest authority in the country was violated, due to the hair pulling he suffered, having faced it has symbolic weight for those who carried it out. She is the widow of a murdered protester and the mother of a murdered teenager who was around the protests against Boluarte a year ago. Two victims of police and military repression.

Initially, only Ruth Bárcena Loayza could be identified, who lost her husband, Leonardo David Hancco Chacca, a 32-year-old transporter whose chest was pierced by a bullet. Bárcena confronted Boluarte, who had the idea of ​​distributing candy on her first visit to a region where ten people died during the mobilizations. However, there was a second woman who took advantage of the commotion to pull her hair from behind her. This is Ilaria Aime Gutiérrez, 38 years old, who also lost her 15-year-old son, Christopher Ramos Aime, fatally wounded in the back.

Ramos made a living in the General Cemetery of Ayacucho, cleaning niches and placing floral arrangements. He had left school to help his mother and his older sister, who was preparing to apply to university. His life was interrupted in mid-December 2022 when he was crossing a street. The bullet hit his right shoulder blade, causing his death. “There is no justice for the people of Ayacucho. On top of that, they call my son a gang member. They say we are terrorists. We Ayacuchanos are humble people. He did nothing. He wasn't even in confrontation. I simply ask for justice,” Ilaria cried some time ago.

The attack on President Dina Boluarte has sparked a moral debate in public opinion. There are those who try to delegitimize Ruth Bárcena's pain over a TikTok; others limit themselves to coming out in defense of the president, arguing that violence cannot be fought with violence; and on the other side are those who maintain that Boluarte lives in an alternate reality, that it cannot be possible for him to distribute smiles and candy among the mourners and that just as violence is rejected, impunity must also be rejected.

According to the head of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, the aggression last weekend is an isolated event and he assured that the president will continue visiting the southern mountains of the country, where her fiercest opponents are. “The hearing has not been adverse. They received her in the best way, as they always receive her wherever she goes. We have seen the protest of 10 or 15 people who used aggressive phrases. She will continue traveling throughout the country. She is going to go south and return to Ayacucho. Let there be no doubt, because she is the Constitutional President of the Republic and because she is delivering works that will benefit the most disadvantaged in the country,” she said.

As for the new Police commander, Víctor Zanabria, the first questions have already been raised. He was included in the tax investigation for the invasion of law enforcement forces with tanks, tear gas bombs and a helicopter at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in January 2023. General Óscar Arriola, head of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation (Dirincri ), was appointed as chief of staff of the police institution. Several heads have rolled and the waters are heated after the tug-of-war. Any national agreement seems distant.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.