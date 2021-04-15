The number two of the main party in the government in Japan estimated that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be canceled as a last resort, at a time when the country suffers a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, local media indicated this Thursday. “We will have to cancel them without hesitation if it is not possible to organize them,” Toshihiro Nikai said in an agreed interview with the Japanese television channel TBS.

“If the contagions spread as a result of the Olympic Games, I do not know what they are for,” added the general secretary of the Liberal-Democratic Party (PLD). Considering that there were “many difficulties to overcome,” he qualified his comments by saying: “We definitely want to make the Games a success.” “It is important for Japan to elicit enthusiasm and buy-in from the public,” he added.

A little later, a PLD official, who requested anonymity, told the Jiji agency that “the Games will not be canceled.” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike interpreted Nikai’s words as “an option”: “I take it as a message of strong encouragement to contain the coronavirus by all means.”

The Japanese minister in charge of the vaccination campaign mentioned the possibility of holding the Games without a local audience, a few weeks after it was announced that there will be no foreign spectators. “We will organize the Olympic Games in a realistic way. It could be that there were no spectators, ”said Taro Kono, quoted by the Asahi newspaper.

These statements come 99 days before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games (July 23-August 8), which were postponed for a year due to the pandemic. Despite the guarantees of the organizers, the persistence of the pandemic and the sudden outbreaks of coronavirus, already considered a fourth wave, alter the preparations for the Games, fueling uncertainty about whether it will be possible or convenient to hold them this boreal summer.

There are new sanitary restrictions in Tokyo and other Japanese cities and the Olympic tests have been postponed. Vaccination in Japan progresses at a very slow rate (1.1 million people have received one dose, out of a population of 126 million). The situation disrupts both the Olympic trials and the torch run, which began on March 25.

On Wednesday the city of Matsuyama, in the west of the country, announced that it was canceling the passage of the flame in its commune. The department of Osaka (west) decided last week that the relay would be held in a park closed to the public.

The majority of the Japanese population opposes the holding of the Games due to health risks, according to several polls carried out in recent months.

This week four experts asked in the British Medical Journal that the event be reexamined “with utter urgency.” “International mass events like Tokyo-2020 are not yet safe,” they noted.

Despite the obstacles, the vice president of the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, declared on Wednesday that the organization does not contemplate an annulment “in any way”. “Of course we are concerned, of course security is still our priority, but we think we are prepared for the worst situations,” he said.