The official, whose name was not revealed by the Israeli channel, said, “The question being discussed now is whether these demands will be completely rejected, or further negotiations will be entered into in an attempt to mitigate them.”

Hamas proposed a ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, which includes the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and reaching an agreement to end the war, over a period of 135 days divided into 3 stages.

The movement's proposal comes in response to a proposal conveyed last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, within the framework of the most important diplomatic effort to date with the aim of reaching a long truce, which was met with welcome and satisfaction in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has not yet issued any public response, although it said it would not withdraw its forces from Gaza until Hamas is eliminated.