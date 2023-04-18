uS forces say they have killed a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia in Syria. The suspected terrorist was killed in a helicopter operation, said the responsible regional command of the US military (Centcom). Two other gunmen were also killed.

According to US information, the IS member was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and the Middle East. The terrorist group, while weakened, is still able to launch attacks in the region, the statement said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack took place in the region around Jarabulus east of Aleppo. The helicopters took off from a base near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The US military is deployed in Syria in areas controlled by the Kurdish militia YPG and its allies. The US forces are supporting their fight there against the IS, which had ruled large areas in Syria and neighboring Iraq. Despite the military victory over the militia announced in 2019, their cells are still active in the country and carry out attacks. In 2022, IS claimed responsibility for around 280 attacks in Syria.