Under the Nirbhaya scheme, there has been a tussle between two senior IPS officers over the Rs 619 crore safe city project in Bengaluru. A day earlier, the Karnataka government ordered Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to investigate the illegal interference in the process. Bengaluru’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar had alleged that someone had tried to get confidential information about the scheme by calling himself Home Secretary.

In response, Home Secretary and Inspector General level IPS officer D Rupa said that he had found serious irregularities in the tender process. He said that his aim was to protect public interest and government money as a public servant. “As a home secretary, I complain that the fact that someone who presents himself as a home secretary is motivated by false and personal feelings,” he said.

Rupa said that it seems that a complaint has been made against me at the instigation of those who were going to benefit from this tender. Rupa said, ‘I opened the poll and this thing was brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary. After this the Chief Secretary called me for the next Safe City Project meeting. ‘ He also alleged that the tender document is biased and it was proved that it was canceled.