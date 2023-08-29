Inside a shelter for the elderly in immigrants in Louisville, Kentucky, the elderly, who suffer from memory loss, difficulty in movement and other health problems, enjoy daily exercises to help them regain their physical and mental activity. The majority of these are Cuban immigrants who began to flock to the city in the mid-nineties after the victory of Bill Clinton, who opened the door for them to emigrate. Then the US administration and the Castro government signed an agreement allowing 20,000 Cubans to enter the United States annually, and now some of them have become inmates in a shelter for the elderly. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)