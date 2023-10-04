The headquarters of the Emirate of Fujairah Committee for Federal National Council Elections at the Exhibition Center witnessed the influx of voters from various cities on the eastern coast for early voting on its first day to choose their candidates. A remarkable number of senior citizens and people of determination were also keen to be present at the center to cast their votes, embodying their commitment to the democratic process with pride and pride. .

The election procedures were characterized by ease and smoothness, as the elect completed the voting process in record time.

The Chairman of the Emirate of Fujairah Committee for Federal National Council Elections, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, stated that the turnout during the first day of early voting for the National Council elections was remarkable since the beginning of the voting process, stressing that the headquarters witnessed the presence of large numbers from various segments of society, including seniors. Citizens and people of determination.

He added that the early preparations of the Fujairah Emirate Committee had a positive impact on the electoral process, starting from the candidate registration stage and ending with the launch of the early voting process, as the committee was keen to prepare the exhibition center perfectly and provide all services to voters, which contributed to achieving speed, smoothness and ease in the electoral process. The center is expected to witness an increasing turnout throughout the days of early voting, calling on all segments of society, including voters, to be keen to participate in the national wedding.