The Senior Citizens’ Happiness Center in Ajman, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, organized an educational trip for a number of senior citizens, members of the day club, to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as part of the “Social Summer Platform” and “Our Summer is Happiness.” The visit came within the framework of the ministry’s endeavor to familiarize senior citizens with the civil and scientific achievements witnessed by the country, in line with the objectives of the national policy for senior citizens with its axes that enhance the active life of this category, in a way that supports the ministry’s directions to appreciate senior citizens and enhance aspects of their quality of life. The trip included an introduction to the services provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, through a presentation, which was followed by a tour for senior citizens, during which they learned about the departments, the tasks of the teams’ work, the important facilities and the most prominent features included in the center, accompanied by a number of officials in the center.

Senior citizens stressed that the visit provided them with knowledge and information in the field of space, and put them in the image of the scientific progress achieved by the state in all fields, especially in the field of space technology.