The Emirate of Sharjah Early Voting Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council elections witnessed a remarkable turnout by senior citizens and young people during the second day of the early voting process. Citizens were also keen to vote in person despite their illness and health condition. Emirates Today monitored a large turnout of citizens, both men and women, from the first minutes of the opening of voting until the last hour before closing, and the process took place easily and completely smoothly without any obstacles.

The voter center includes 52 citizen volunteers, 60% of whom are women, whose mission is to serve voters, receive them, guide them, and train them on the voting mechanism, and solve any problems they may face from the time they enter the center until the voting process is completed.

The center provided wheelchairs for senior citizens, and 29 smart voting devices to accommodate the increasing voter turnout, including devices for people of determination.

Senior citizen voters interviewed by “Emirates Today” confirmed that there is no reason for a citizen to fail to carry out his national duty in the elections, whether due to advanced age or illness, as participation in the electoral process is a trust that must be fulfilled, and choosing the candidate who deserves to represent the people. Those who have the ability to convey the citizen’s voice, discuss his issues and problems, and work to find solutions to them.

