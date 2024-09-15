Home World

Signs are everywhere, and even printed ones often attract astonishing glances. At a senior citizens’ center, one sign didn’t work at all.

Munich – There are more than enough signs in Germany. But it is often unavoidable to add more, as a senior citizens’ center proves once again. Private individuals often hang up notes or signs – even laminate them – and complain about parkingshe angry at neighbors or point out certain actions to othersA note has now appeared at a senior citizens’ center and many people agree that it could not be more misleading.

Note on glass door of senior citizens’ center causes a stir: “Wow, that’s really tough”

It is not known where exactly this sign is hanging at which senior citizens’ center. “Please clean wheelchairs with a broom before entering,” is written on a note on the glass door. A user found it on Reddit and posted it there. The finder himself says: “The really bad thing is that this is a senior citizens’ center. Catholic, my ass.” And many other users cannot believe what they are reading.

“Technically speaking, wheelchair users are not allowed to enter the store,” writes one person, receiving enormous support. One person suggests the change “before rolling in.” Another says: “Wow, that’s really tough. Laminated means valid. What can you do, you can only get in at Mockridge if you have a clean wheelchair.” He is making a reference to the controversial comedian who caused a stir with a clip about the Paralympics.

Wheelchair user notice at senior citizens’ center raises “many questions”

Another person lists several mistakes at once in the comments section. According to him, there are five obvious ones: “1. A wheelchair cannot walk – it rolls. 2. A wheelchair user cannot walk and step on something either. 3. You don’t step on a wheelchair, you sit in it. 4. You don’t sweep a wheelchair, you wipe it down. 5. A wheelchair user should now sweep his wheelchair while sitting down. Mean.” Another user is simply confused: “I have so many questions.” The discussion about a gendered angry note in the stairwell was similarly furious.

Most people are more blunt in their statements: “WTF” (which stands for “what the f***”) or “Oh my god!” are easily included in other statements. “That is stupid on so many levels that you can brag about it” and “Either the person who wrote that is extremely stupid or just plain malicious.” And if you’re wondering: according to duden.de, Rollstühle is actually the plural of Rollstuhl. (ank)