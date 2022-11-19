A woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the road with her dog in Marzocca di Senigallia (Ancona), in pouring rain. The victim’s body was found eight kilometers away, in via Podesti, from the scene of the accident. The hypothesis is that the vehicle that hit the woman dragged her body for miles. The dog’s body was found at the scene, along with a walking stick.

The traffic police are interviewing the driver of a van, who allegedly admitted to having run over the dog. The mistress, from what we learn, was instead overwhelmed by another vehicle while rescuing the animal. Traces of the driver of the second vehicle are currently lost.

The victim was an 81-year-old of German origin, residing in Marzocca. In addition to the traffic police, the carabinieri, the firefighters and the 118 emergency vehicles also intervened on the site. The body was transferred to the morgue of the Torrette di Ancona hospital. The deputy prosecutor Valentina Bavaj has been notified.