Mexico City.- The economic profile of Luz Elena González, who will be the new head of the Ministry of Energy (Sener), could be positive in improving the current situation of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), experts believe.

The prospect is that the new official could help resolve the complicated financial situation of both companies.

It is not yet known who will be in charge of the two state-owned companies or whether the directors who are currently in office will continue in their positions.

Jesús Carrillo, director of Economics at the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), said that Luz Elena González’s experience in public finance can help understand the relationship between the energy sector and the federal government.

“His experience can help the federal government’s relationship with the oil sector in general, with the financial situation of Pemex and also with the functioning of the CFE.

“Furthermore, having worked in the Environment Secretariat of Mexico City, a few years ago, could indicate to us that it has a mandate to further promote the energy transition,” said the specialist.

Although an economist profile that can help from Sener is interesting, everything will depend on the economic policy principle adopted by the new Administration, said Carlos Flores, an expert in energy issues.

“I look favorably on the fact that both the new Secretary of Energy and some other relevant positions in Claudia Sheinbaum’s Administration are people with better academic preparation, with more experience, and on paper, that profile for the Secretary of Energy seems like good news that, at least, it is not an extreme profile within the party.

“However, we must connect the dots and see what the incoming Secretary’s statements have been, even though she seems to continue with the same energy policy of President López Obrador,” Flores said.

Luz Elena González holds a degree in Economics from UNAM and a Master’s degree in City Management from the University of Catalonia, Spain.

His experience in public administration is focused on the planning of economic and urban projects, and he has held several positions related to the environment.

His last public position was as head of the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City, from 2018 until June 6, when he submitted his resignation.