The blockades in parliament in recent days have convinced him that “open cooperation with the parliamentary majority” is not possible. “The majority has turned away from the people in order to promote the cult of the blockade and thus hinder the implementation of the project on the basis of which I was elected,” said the president, who has been in office since April.
The 44-year-old hopes to gain a stable majority in parliament in the new election. The National Assembly is currently dominated by the camp of his predecessor, Macky Sall.
During the election campaign, Faye described himself as a “candidate for system change” and a representative of “left-wing pan-Africanism”. He also promised to distribute the income from the West African country’s rich natural resources more fairly and to restore national “sovereignty” over the country’s most important industries.
#Senegals #President #Bassirou #Diomaye #Faye #announces #parliamentary #elections
