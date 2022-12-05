The African country’s team was eliminated from the World Cup and England qualified for the quarterfinals

The England team beat Senegal by 3-0 this Sunday (4.Dec.2022) and qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The African country was eliminated from the tournament.

With the win, the english team will face the france team on saturday (10.10) to 16h. It will be the 3rd direct confrontation between the countries in the history of the World Cup.

With a preference for the Senegalese team, Brazilian Internet users shared their opinions on social networks through memes.

Here are some of the publications:

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.