Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, affirmed that strengthening global solidarity and solidarity in the face of the global health crisis is an essential factor in supporting the efforts of governments to achieve a rapid recovery and curb the effects of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, on the economic, social and health levels, with the end 2021.

The Senegalese president said during his participation in a panel discussion entitled “Will the vaccine be available to all the world’s population in 2021?” Within the second day of the “World Government Summit Dialogues”, which discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between world governments to become a single force working to reach the stage of recovery and overcome the repercussions of the new Corona pandemic, “Covid-19”, “We hope that all countries will receive the necessary support,” Including postponing international debt, and enabling us to rebuild the economy and accelerate the pace of recovery ».

The session was attended by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, Henrietta Hulsman Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy of the World Health Organization on “Covid-19”, moderated by John. Defterios, a journalist at CNN, stressed the importance of developing logistics services and producing vaccines on a larger scale.

His Excellency Macky Sall said: “While 525,000 people will receive the vaccine in Senegal through the“ Kovacs ”initiative run by UNICEF and led by the World Health Organization with the aim of accelerating the development and manufacture of“ Covid-19 ”vaccines, and ensuring their equitable access to every country in the world, there are eight million Another person needs the vaccine, which is the urgent challenge we face to reach our targets. ”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem affirmed that the world can eradicate the pandemic and recover from its effects with the availability of the necessary number of vaccines. However, distributing these huge quantities is the biggest challenge the world faces, since World War II, pointing to the importance of strengthening cooperation and global partnerships in support of efforts to equitably distribute the vaccine. By facilitating logistical services, and all countries, including the African Union, obtain a high percentage of them to ensure the immunity of their people.

Vaccine Alliance

David Nabarro stressed that the world will reach the stage of safety when all peoples receive the vaccine and the ingredients that support rapid economic recovery, which require cooperation in strengthening and coordinating the efforts of the Vaccine Alliance to ensure the achievement of the goals during the next six months.

Nabarro called on the countries of the world to enhance the utilization of influential global entities, such as the Group of Seven industrialized countries, the Group of Twenty, the Security Council, and the African Union to stimulate the global response and provide effective logistical services, by allocating 5% of the current vaccine imports in developed countries, for the benefit of developing countries. Similar to global initiatives in controlling diseases over the past years, including smallpox, polio, Ebola, and severe pneumonia, to eradicate the emerging corona virus.