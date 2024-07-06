Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Saturday appealed to young people not to attempt the perilous Atlantic route to Europe, days after dozens of migrants were killed when their boat capsized.

Nearly 90 migrants bound for Europe died after their boat capsized earlier this week, with dozens reported missing in the latest tragedy on the highly dangerous route off West Africa.

“There has been another shipwreck off our coast. While we await the exact figures, it is believed to have claimed the lives of several young people,” Sonko said in a speech at Gaston Berger University in the northern city of Saint-Louis that was broadcast on his Facebook page.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable,” he said, speaking to hundreds of young people. “I would like to make another appeal to young people: your solution does not lie in dangerous boats.”

Mauritania’s state news agency said on Thursday that the coast guard had recovered the bodies of 89 people on board a large traditional fishing boat that capsized off the country’s southwestern coast on Monday.

The agency quoted survivors as saying that the boat had sailed from the Senegal-Gambia border with 170 passengers on board, raising the number of missing to 72 after the Coast Guard rescued nine people.

A senior local government official provided similar information, on condition of anonymity.

The Atlantic route is particularly dangerous because of strong currents, with migrants travelling in overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats, without sufficient drinking water.

But the popularity of this route has increased due to the growing vigilance in the Mediterranean region, where many young people take this route in the hope of a better future in Europe.

“I can assure you that the countries that some young people want to join are themselves in crisis or at the beginning of a crisis,” Sonko said on Saturday.

“The future of the world lies in Africa. You, the youth, need to realise this. The only continent that still has room for great progress and growth is Africa,” he added.

More than 5,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year, or 33 deaths a day, according to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish charity.

This is the highest daily death toll since it began compiling figures in 2007, the vast majority of which were on the Atlantic route.