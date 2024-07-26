Senegalese Navy intercepts 200 irregular migrants

Dakar (AFP)

The Senegalese Navy announced the arrest of about 200 illegal immigrants who were on board a boat, off the coast of the city of Saint-Louis in the north of the country.

The interception of these migrants is the latest operation of this kind in a long series in recent months.

Last week, the army’s public relations department reported that more than 250 “irregular migrants” were intercepted on a similar boat coming from several African countries.

At least 25 people died when a boat sank off the coast of the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on Monday, according to the Mauritanian Information Agency.

In early July, about 90 migrants were killed and dozens more went missing when their boat sank off the coast of Mauritania.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean is particularly dangerous because of strong currents and because migrants travel in overcrowded, sometimes unseaworthy boats without sufficient drinking water.