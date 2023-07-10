The coast of Senegal is the starting point of one of the most dangerous migrant routes in the world. On Sunday it turned out that at least three hundred migrants on their way to the Canary Islands have been missing for weeks, the NGO Walking Borders announced.

On June 23, two boats departed from the city of Mbour, about seventy kilometers south of the capital Dakar, to the Spanish archipelago. Both boats had around sixty Senegalese on board. On June 27, a boat followed from the town of Kafountine carrying about two hundred people. Relatives of the migrants have not heard from them since their departure, according to the NGO, while the route normally takes eight to 10 days.

After the news was announced on Sunday, a plane from the Spanish authorities spotted a large boat in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday afternoon, according to the NGO. It is still unclear whether this is one of the missing boats.

Helena Maleno of Walking Borders complains that hardly any capacity is made available for searches. “Imagine it was a boat with three hundred Frenchmen. How many planes would be circling in the sky right now?”

It is unlikely that the boats were stranded elsewhere. The authorities of Morocco and Mauritania have not heard from these boats either. “They may have had problems and their engine or navigation broke down or they drifted, then we can still find them,” says Maleno.

Because patrols mainly concentrate on the north of Senegal, boat departure points have gradually moved further south, such as Kafountine, which is difficult to guard due to mangrove forests. This year alone, 778 people drowned on this route, according to the NGO.

The importance of the Canary Islands for the West African coast as a destination seems to have increased sharply in June. A Reuters source involved with a migrant reception camp on one of the islands said it had received about 1,000 people in a few days last month. There were 100 in the same period last year.

Lack of jobs

Previously killed migrants who took the Atlantic route, in addition to Senegal, came from Morocco, Mali, Cameroon and Gambia, among others. But the now missing migrants largely come from the same village in Senegal.

The country is plagued by a lack of jobs and falling incomes in key sectors such as fishing. Political discontent sparked deadly riots last month that claimed the lives of at least 23 people, according to human rights organization Amnesty International.

“This year, no boats had left Senegal on this route,” says Maleno. “It only started when the political unrest broke out here.” According to Maleno, this is a sign that the journey may have been prepared in a hurry because the migrants fled the repression.

Migrants who make it to the Canary Islands have a good chance of eventually staying in Spain, whether or not illegally.

In the months of January to June of this year, 8,853 people arrived via this route, compared to 7,213 in the same period last year. In 2022, the popularity of the route decreased slightly, partly due to increased patrols again. Only four boats managed to leave from Senegal last year, a Spanish police officer stationed in Dakar told at the beginning of this year. NRC. About twenty others would have been stopped.

Kafountine also hopes for more manpower for patrols on the difficult-to-reach islands around the city. Mayor David Diatta said at the beginning of this year that he had asked the authorities in Dakar several times for reinforcements. Without result.

With the cooperation of Eva Oude Elferink