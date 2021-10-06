Saint-Louis, the former capital of Senegal, is enclosed between the ocean and the Sénégal River. According to experts, it was already certain that the city would one day disappear. This process is accelerated by climate change, which plays an important role for human actions. The government wants to evacuate 15,000 coastal residents to relocation camps. They lose their homes, schools and places of worship in the battle against the approaching sea.
