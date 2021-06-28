Senegal is left without the Olympic Games because of the coronavirus. The national team had to withdraw from the qualifying tournament that was to be held in Belgrade due to an outbreak of the pandemic, which leaves Italy and Puerto Rico, the other two participants, automatically within the great tournament, to be held in Tokyo. This is how he has advanced it Eurohoops, which has reported that the outbreak has forced the abandonment of the African team.

The Senegalese team was in Germany preparing for the tournament and waiting for a friendly against the national team when they suffered the outbreak. Despite the efforts of FIBA, the team has not received authorization from the German health authorities to be able to fly to Belgrade (Serbia,) after his COVID-19 positives. The trip that had to be made in order to prepare for their qualifying matches for the 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, precisely because of the coronavirus.

As FIBA ​​has assured, Senegal’s scheduled matches will not take place, so their rivals in Belgrade, Italy and Puerto Rico, will be declared winners and they will have their immediate classification. No other meeting in Belgrade will be affected and FIBA ​​will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.