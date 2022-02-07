The duel between Liverpool stars in the African Cup of Nations final ended better for Senegalese Sadio Mané, who was decisive in the 4-2 victory, in the penalty shootout, over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, this Sunday (6) at the stadium. Olembe, in Yaoundé (Cameroon).

However, Mané did not start the final well, as he missed a penalty kick after 7 minutes of departure. Afterwards, the score remained unchanged for the remainder of regulation time and overtime.

In the penalty shootout, Senegal had the great performance of goalkeeper Mendy, from Chelsea, who saved two kicks. And it was up to Mané to take the penalty that confirmed his country’s first African Cup of Nations title.

The post Senegal wins the African Cup of Nations title appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Senegal #wins #African #Cup #Nations #title