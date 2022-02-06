Senegal and Egypt starred in the grand final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Sadio Mané on one side and Mohamed Salah on the other. The team led by Alioú Cissé had a great opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard. At minute 3, Mohamed Abdelmonem fouled Saliou Ciss inside the area. Mané, from eleven steps, missed his shot and missed a great option to open the scoring.
Senegal created more options throughout the opening minutes, but the Leones de la Taranga were unable to beat goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal and his defense. After 90 minutes of intense, muddy football and few emotions, the game went into overtime.
The duel held at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, remained goalless after extra time and the African Cup title had to be decided on penalties. After failures by Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen, Sadio Mané appeared to get rid of the penalty missed in the first half and scored the final goal to win the championship.
In this way, Senegal won the African Cup of Nations for the first time in its history. After losing the finals of 2002, as a player, and 2019, as coach of the Leones de la Taranga, Alioú Cissé won the coveted title.
