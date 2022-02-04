After qualifying this Thursday against Cameroon, Egypt has a date with Senegal, winner of Burkina Faso in the CAN-2021 final on Sunday. The match will be the highlight of this 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

After 50 games played, the poster for the final of the CAN-2021 is finally known: Egypt will face Senegal on Sunday, February 6, in a duel at the top of African football.

However, these two heralded favorites have followed different paths to get there: a slow rise in power for Senegal, a campaign full of experience and cunning for Egypt.

The Senegalese fans in the semifinal match. © Pierre Rene-Forms / France Media Monde

Senegal wants to get its first trophy

Three years after their lost final against Algeria, Senegal are once again on the roof of Africa, just one step away from finally opening their record, desperately bereft of major trophies for more than 60 years.

On paper, the Leones de Teranga arrived at the CAN as undisputed favorites. The most expensive workforce in Africa, Aliou Cissé’s gang has a large number of stars in all lines, from Édouard Mendy, to Sadio Mané, through Idrissa Gueye or even Captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, Senegal, punished by Covid-19, injuries and even administrative problems, had a difficult first round: only one victory, only one goal scored and a way of playing football far from the expectations of the fans.

Senegal’s defender Abdou Diallo celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi-final football match between Burkina Faso and Senegal at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaoundé on 2 December February 2022. © Charly Triballeau, AFP

Fortunately, from the round of 16, Aliou Cissé was able to come from behind. The results followed with a buildup of playoff games. A weak win against Cape Verde (2-0), a resounding classification against Equatorial Guinea (3-1) and finally a complete game to beat Burkina Faso in the semifinals (3-1).

Senegal wants to believe that the third final in its history will be the right one. Like Bouna Sarr, who believes that “the group learned a lot from CAN-2019” and that the “experience” gained during this failure “will make a difference”.

Egypt wants its eighth star

But a fierce adversary stands in the way of the Senegalese: Egypt and its seven stars, an African record that Mohamed Salah’s teammates are determined to improve. Indeed, the Liverpool and Pharaohs star has yet to win a trophy with his national team.

However, the tournament got off to a poor start for the Pharaohs, who received a football lesson from the much sharper Nigerian Super Eagles (0-1) in their first match. The rest of the group stage was just as difficult, with narrow wins against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with Mohamed Salah the penalty shootout victory over Cameroon. Kenzo Tribouillard AFP

But it was during the knockout stage that the Pharaohs proved that they were the kings of this competition. Three games, three battles won each time after 120 minutes of combat, with experience and a certain ability to outwit the opponent. Cameroon was their latest victim, shattering their dream of a title at home.