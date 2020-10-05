Learning the lessons of the health crisis, Dakar wants to be less dependent on the international economy and rely more on its own strengths.

The time has come for economic refocusing. The Senegalese government has adopted a 14 700 billion CFA francs over three years (approximately 22 billion euros), aimed at reconnecting with economic growth undermined by the health crisis. While he was betting on GDP growth of 5% in 2020, it is expected to decline by nearly 1% this year. The coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected tourism and Senegalese remittances abroad, two important sources of income.

The tourism sector has come to an abrupt halt as it has experienced strong growth in recent years, resulting in businesses in difficulty and tens of thousands of jobs lost. The country has been deprived of a large part of its tourists since March 2020 and the resumption of international flights in July has not yet brought the French and Canadians back to Senegalese beaches.

In addition, remittances from the Senegalese diaspora, which each year represent nearly 10% of GDP, have also fallen sharply. It is this dependence on the outside that Senegal wants to rethink and overcome.

While, according to the WHO, the epidemic seems to be ebbing on the continent, the time has come for questioning. Senegal wants to rethink its economic models by emphasizing self-sufficiency. By transforming raw and agricultural materials, by industrializing the economy so that if the borders are closed, the country can continue to function.

Refocusing on local production and consumption will require a “acceleration of food sovereignty over basic products” (rice, fish, meat) and by “industrialization” agro-food and pharmaceutical sectors, said the Minister of the Economy, Amadou Hott.

Senegal, like many African countries, hopes to become less dependent on external events, over which it has no influence. This requires a reduction in imports and better protection of infant industries, particularly in the agro-industry. But “rather than instituting protectionist measures, we will strengthen the competitiveness of our companies”, added President Macky Sall, assuring that Senegal will continue to “to respect its commitments vis-à-vis the World Trade Organization (WTO)”.

This also involves the development of local and regional tourism, rather than just international tourism, “the digital transformation of the economy and the strengthening of social protection (which) are the other major challenges of the coming years”, said the Senegalese president.