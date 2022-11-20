Nothing and less for the ball to start rolling on Qatari lands. The teams are already with their mentality set for the start of the most important tournament in world football. Senegal and the Netherlands will play the first match between them in what is their journey in the World Cup.
On the side of the African team, they arrive at this first meeting with one of the worst news that could have been given to the Senegalese: Mané, the star player, will miss the World Cup due to injury.
The Dutch arrive at the tournament without knowing defeat since June 27, 2021, at that time the Euro Cup was still being played and they were eliminated against the Czech Republic
Here we leave the possible alignments of the teams:
Senegal’s possible line-up
POR- Mendy. The Cheslea goalkeeper will surely be in charge of defending the goal of the Senegalese on their journey through the World Cup. Edouard has already shown his high level under sticks.
LD Mendy. The right-back will be occupied by the 21-year-old player who plays in the French second division, at Amiens SC
DFC- Koulibaly. He will be the leader of the defense. One of the most sought-after central defenders and it was Chelsea who managed to get the services of this great player
DFC-Diallo. Joining Koulibaly will be the Paris Saint Germain centre-back currently on loan at RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old center-back will start.
LI-Ballo-Toure. To close the defense we find Ballo – Touré. The player who shone at Monaco and now plays for AC Milan will be the left-back.
MC-Kouyate. One of the oldest players on the squad and with a long seniority in the Premier League. The current Nottingham Forest player and former West Ham player, among others, will be against the Netherlands.
MC – Mendy. Another of the players who competes in the Premier League. The Leicester midfielder will be doing his duties on the pitch.
MC Gueye. Closing the core area of the field we find Gueye, one of the players with the most extensive curriculum. Whoever was a PSG player will be present.
ED- Sarr. The 24-year-old who plays for Watford will start as a right winger. Fast player with scoring ability
DC- Day. The Villarreal player on loan in Italy playing for Salernitana will be the team’s offensive benchmark. In the current season he has six goals in 14 games played with the Italian team
EI- Diatta. To close the squad we meet Diatta. The Monaco player will start Senegal’s debut against the Netherlands.
The possible alignment of the Netherlands
BY- Pasveer. At the age of 39, he will debut in a World Cup. The Ajax goalkeeper is living a second youth and will be in charge of defending the three Dutch sticks.
CAD- Dumfries. One of the revelation players of Euro 2020 and will once again be part of the starting eleven of Van Gaal’s team.
DFC- De Ligt. New signing of Bayern Munich and former Juventus. Central of categories and with youth. The 23-year-old will be on the defensive line.
DFC-Van Dijk. He will be the one who directs the defense of the Dutch team. It’s no surprise to anyone that the Liverpool centre-back is one of the best players in the world in his position.
DFC-Aké. Nathan Aké has gained prominence in recent months at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. He deserves to be the starter in this important event
CAI-Blind. Closing the defensive back, the veteran player of 32 years from Ajax will be present in that left lane that we are used to seeing him play.
MC – Berghuis. Another Ajax player who will be present in this squad. Berghuis will start the match that will kick off his team’s journey in Qatar.
MC – Frenkie De Jong. One of the best players on the squad. Player with amazing quality. There is no doubt that the Dutch FC Barcelona midfielder will start against Senegal.
MC-Koopmeiners. Closing the three men in the midfield we find the Atalanta player. Koopmeiners is an important player in the Italian team and will be in his team.
DC-Bergwijn. After a bitter time at Tottenham, Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands where he has smiled again. In 20 games he has scored 10 goals and has provided 3 assists.
DC-Depay. He is not going through his best moment in Barcelona, he has lost a lot of prominence from last season to the current one. He will still be the starter.
What the Senegal lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: mendy
defenses: Mendy, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ballo-Toure
Midfielders: Kouyate, Mendy, Gueye
strikers: Sarr, Dia, Diatta
The Senegalese will seek to start in the best way in what their debut in the World Cup means. They will try to bring a one-on-one match to the Dutch.
What the Netherlands lineup will look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Passveer
power stations: De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké
wingers: Dumfries, Blind
Midfielders: Berghuis, Frenkie De Jong, Koopmeiners
strikers: Bergwijn, Depay
The national team coached by Louis Van Gaal will seek victory by all means in the first match against Senegal.
