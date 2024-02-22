Senegal | The president said he would step down, there is no information about the elections

President Macky Sall previously tried to postpone the elections to December. The Constitutional Council reversed the decision and ordered the elections to be held as soon as possible.

West African Sitting President of Senegal Macky Sall said Thursday that he will step down as scheduled on April 2. However, he did not say when the presidential election will be held. According to the president's press release, the election date will be announced “very soon”.

The elections were supposed to be held in February, but after several twists and turns, they were postponed to December. However, the country's Constitutional Council overturned this decision.

The peculiar situation has caused widespread demonstrations in the traditionally stable country, which have also turned violent. The Constitutional Council ordered the elections to be held as soon as possible.

Sally's according to the new election date will be decided when the matter has been discussed with representatives of the opposition, for example, from Monday of next week.

The opposition and Sally's opponents have claimed that Sally is trying to stay in power against the country's constitution.

Two of the leading figures of the Senegalese opposition, Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, are under arrest. According to the permit, they could be released soon.

The sitting president's decision to postpone the election has been described as a result of the fear that the president's party would lose the election.

Hundreds of members of the opposition and various non-governmental organizations were released from prison last week. Sall was elected president of Senegal for the first time in 2012.

