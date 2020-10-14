The exhibition dedicated to him in Dakar confronts us with the representation of the black body in art and history.

In an exhibition presented in the Senegalese capital until November 20, 2020, the artist, born in 1986 in Benin, questions the place of blacks through their history, marked by slavery and colonization. In a work inspired by Western iconography, “he updates the cogs of representation that support systems of domination and introduces a subtle critique, on the border between rewriting a collective memory and repairing an identity divide. personal “, says the Cécile Fakhoury Gallery.

5 paintings by Romeo Mivekannin illustrate this point.