Senegal elections, the nationalist Faye towards victory: there is fear of impact on commercial relations

Bassirou Diomaye Faye. This is the name of a new variable, yet another, which could soon bring new unknowns to the international scene. We're talking about the man who seems set to win the presidential elections in Senegalwith the doubt whether he can make it directly to the first round or instead have to wait for the run-off in which he would still show up with all the odds, given the outcome arriving from the polls of the African country which went to the vote on Sunday 24 March.

Faye was considered a total oustider at the time but managed to attract the votes of all the opponents of the historic majority somehow connected to former President Macky Sall. The outcome of the vote also closely affects the European Union and Italy because at the top of Faye's agenda is the re-discussion of all the contracts signed by Senegal with international energy giants, as well as the exit from French colonial African. Not a negligible aspect, given that we are talking about a country that, among other things, is rich in gas and oil deposits.

Italy's (growing) interests in Senegal

Italy also has a privileged relationship with Senegal. In the in the first eleven months of 2023, Italian exports to the African country brought in 236.43 million eurosa figure which marked an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2022. Italian exports to Senegal are characterized above all by machinery, equipment and chemical products. But Italian companies are present in Dakar and its surroundings also to contribute to the energy transition.

It is no coincidence that a 2022 summit organized in Dakar by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Senegal was also attended by Enel, Schneider and Proparco. The relations between Italy and Senegal are also noted on a diplomatic and cultural level, given that a large Senegalese community lives in our country.

But what could be the repercussions of the outcome of Sunday's vote? The impact could be felt, also because Faye is precisely the candidate who proposes a radical change, in the wake of a number of African countries reducing or even severing ties with Europe. Faye, 43 years old, is a tax and customs agency official who does not have a career in politics behind him. Until a few weeks ago he was in prison together with the opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Rediscussion of international energy contracts and farewell to the African colonial era

Many Senegalese, especially the younger ones, voted for Faye because they want change after months of instability due to Sall's withdrawal. In his electoral program, Faye declares himself in favor of a monetary reform that would allow Senegal to integrate a single currency for all the countries of the Economic Community of West African States or to mint its own currency. But he certainly proposes a break with the current system and the abandonment of the African colonial system, which links several countries on the continent to France.

“True sovereignty cannot exist without monetary sovereignty,” Faye said before the vote. “The CFA franc, as it stands, is hindering the economic development of the region and we must consider other options. We will first seek to implement monetary reform at the sub-regional level. If we fail to carry out reforms at the community level, we will take on the responsibility to give Senegal its own currency,” he said.

But among his proposals there is also the review of energy contracts signed with international giants for the exploitation of hydrocarbon deposits. A point that worries international investors, who among other things are confidently focusing on Senegal as new frontier of gas supply and oil, also to limit Western dependence on Russia, an omnipresent imperative after the invasion of Ukraine.

Europe and Italy are watching what is happening in Senegal, hoping that Faye's probable victory will not have repercussions on relations with another country in a key continent where the West is losing several positions.