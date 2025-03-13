

The Senegal Absolute Selection has summoned Assane Diaocurrent soccer player As Italian and raised in the Betis quarryto defend the colors of the African selection in the next two classification matches for the World Cup 2026. It is the first time that the attacker is cited by his country of birth, while Spain, the adoption, included it in the Prelist to compete with the Sub-21. The list of Santi Denia will not be known until Friday, which will be the days with which Assane counts to make one of the most relevant decisions of her career.

Because everything depends on his word. It has the requirements to defend the shirt of both countries, so Only he can say what he wants to be the country he represents in a fuel fieldl. Senegal’s absolute coach interviewed himself personally to know firsthand what his intentions and his impression could not be more positive. Also the Spanish team hoped that the possibility of having the striker of how, who has entered as a cyclone in Italy is not escaped. It is time to wait.

In fact, Assane He has always competed with the colors of Spain. Without going any further, champion of the European U19. However, until it goes to a superior category, the way does not close so that it can change national shirt color. «You have to choose, it is difficult, but also beautiful because it deserves it. You must manage this mentally«. Cesc Fábregashis coach in Italy, does not help him too much. It is Assane’s choice. His international future depends on the country to which I want to do.