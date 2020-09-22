Over the past 20 years, the demand for shea has increased by more than 600%. It is widely used in cosmetics and in the chocolate industry as a substitute for cocoa butter. The fruit of the shea tree grows in about twenty countries in West Africa. France 2 went to the village of Karere, in the region of Salemata, in Senegal. Shea has been traditionally used here for healing or cooking for centuries. But women had never imagined deriving any economic benefit from it.

It was before Mariama Sylla arrived. In 2014, this Senegalese moved to France when she made a humanitarian trip to the region. She then decides to help the women of the village. “I said to myself, I’m going to commit to buying them their entire harvest of shea butter, knowing that at the time I had zero customers. I’m doing a first test in an African festival, which went really well. I won in one day what I earned at the end of the month“, she confides. The arrival of Mariama Sylla has significantly changed the lives of women in the village. Over the past six years, the price of shea has been multiplied by four to Karere. It represents up to a third of household income, which helps reduce poverty in these rural communities. Mariama Sylla works with 2,000 women across the chain. Nicknamed the gold of women in Africa, shea makes work at alone more than 16 million people on the continent, almost exclusively women.