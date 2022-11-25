Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Senegal shakes and buries the local in the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Senegal

Qatar vs. Senegal.

Qatar vs. Senegal.

Group A match of the World Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.
See also  Camila Osorio, unstoppable: new best position in the WTA ranking

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Senegal #shakes #buries #local #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Uncatchable Dia, Senegal celebrates their first victory: Qatar beat 3-1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.