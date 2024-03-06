Senegal | Senegal is finally holding elections

The presidential elections were held at the end of March.

in Senegal voters will finally get to vote in the presidential election at the end of this month. However, the exact date of the election is not yet known.

President Macky Sall announced March 24 as the election date, while the Constitutional Court said the election would be held on the 31st. In any case, the elections will be held before the president's term ends at the beginning of April.

Salli's earlier announcement of postponing the elections, originally planned for the end of February, was seen as an attempt by the president to stay in power and prevent his party from losing the election. The transfer decision led to exceptionally large and violent protests in February.

The Constitutional Court decided to announce the election day itself because, according to it, the executive authorities had been too slow in their movements. In its separate decision, the Constitutional Court announced that the 19 candidates who had already been approved may participate in the elections.

The date of a possible second round of the election has not yet been announced.