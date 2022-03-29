(Reuters) – Sadio Mane scored the penalty that ensured Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the end of a tempestuous return leg in the race for a World Cup berth in Dakar on Tuesday, securing a place in the Qatar tournament later this year.

Boulaye Dia scored in the 4th minute and Senegal won the return match 1-0, drawing 1-1 on aggregate after extra time at the new Olympic Stadium, which was packed to a capacity of 50,000 hours before kick-off.

The nervous penalty shootout started with four errors, including by both captains –Kalidou Koulibaly and then Mohamed Salah– but Mane converted his penalty, repeating the heroism of last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Egypt had scored a goal in the 4th minute last Friday in the first leg in Cairo, but that advantage was quickly erased in the second leg.

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s free-kick was deflected in the wrong direction by Egyptian defender Ahmed Fattouh, straight to Dia, who needed two attempts to swing the net.

Another African team that secured a spot in the Qatar Cup was Ghana, which drew 1-1 with Nigeria and qualified under the away goals rule after a goalless draw in the first game.

The Ghana team will return to the World Cup after three consecutive appearances between 2006 and 2014.

The teams from Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia also guaranteed qualification for the World Cup this Tuesday for the African spots.

(By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

