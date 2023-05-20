Algeria (dpa)

Senegal’s national under-17 football team overturned its goal behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the final match that brought them together at the “Nelson Mandela” stadium in the Algerian capital, to be crowned African Cup of Nations champion for the first time in its history.

With this new title, Senegalese football has tightened its grip on the “brown continent”, after the first team was crowned with the “2021 Nations”, then the 2022 African Beach Cup of Nations, the 2022 African Cup of Nations for local players, and the 2023 African Nations Cup for Youth.

Although the Moroccan national team was racing to score in the 14th minute, through captain Abdel Hamid Ait Boudlal, after an industry by his colleague Abdel Hamid Maali, the “Tiranga” cubs turned the tables on their opponent in just three minutes.

Defender Sirene Vallou Diouf managed to equalize in the 80th minute from a penalty kick, before Mamadou Savanne doubled the score in the 83rd minute with a court header, giving the first title of its kind to Senegal. It is noteworthy that the Burkina Faso national team finished third after defeating Mali 2-1, to qualify the two teams, accompanied by Senegal and Morocco, to the World Cup finals scheduled for the end of this year.