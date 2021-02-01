The Senegal River runs 1,750 kilometers. After having taken its source in Guinea, it crosses Mali, Mauritania to join the Atlantic Ocean in Saint-Louis, a city in the north of Senegal. This river is a source of life for millions of people, it is also where the holidays begin for a dozen tourists, who are preparing to embark on a seven-day cruise aboard the Bou El Mogdad, former freight ship.



The discovery of a river with a thousand faces awaits them. Everywhere, the cruise ship is expected. Passengers are immersed in the heart of a unique nature and encounters until late at night. You just have to embark against the current and let yourself be carried by the Senegal River. The boat staff are getting ready. Work on the Bou El Mogdad is often a great privilege. In their cabin, tourists take a leap in time: “we have the impression of changing times”, explains a tourist.

