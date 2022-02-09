Being Italy and winning the European Championship is not the same as being Senegal and being crowned in the African Cup. It is not the same in terms of prizes. Every player of the Azzurra he pocketed 250,000 euros after reaching the top in the 2020 continental tournament (finally played in 2021). Well, now the gifts that Senegal internationals have received have come to light. Given the lack of financial resources, it has been derived to reward them with other kinds of things…

On Monday, the team that beat Carlos Queiroz’s Egypt on penalties arrived in Senegal. He was greeted with ecstasy in Dakar – the politician even canceled an official visit to the Comoros -Islands to join the thousands who took to the streets. The entire entourage, including soccer players, coaching staff, managers and support staff, made up of more than 60 people, was decorated with the National Order of the Lion.

That was the first gift. And not the only one. Each player received 75,000 thousand euros, a considerable amount for the economic averages of Senegal. What’s more, each member of the delegation was presented with a 200 m2 piece of land in Dakar and another 500 m2 in the new city of Diamniadio. In this area, a futuristic project has been prepared in the country where the recent national stadium and other luxury sports and commercial infrastructures are already located. It must be remembered that this team, winner of the CAN, It is full of world-class stars such as Mané, Mendy, Gueye or Koulibaly.

Senegal’s GDP per capita is a very good indicator of standard of living. In 2020 it was 1,289 euros, in 157th place, at the bottom of the table. Its inhabitants have a very low standard of living in relation to the 196 countries in the GDP per capita ranking. That of Italy, for comparison, is €27,820.

“We dream of the Cup, you built that dream and made it come true. Here we have the trophy of the African Cup of Nations”, rejoiced the country’s president, Macky Sall. “You have honored the nation, in return the nation of which you are so proud owes you these honors,” added the head of state, addressing Captain Kalidou Koulibaly at a ceremony at the presidential palace.

Now, with the African dream fulfilled, the president wants to see the team ranked in the top four of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”I’m not asking you to win the World Cup, but to reach the semi-finals.” challenged Macky Sall. For objectives it will not be…