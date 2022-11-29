Ecuador became the first Latin American team to stay out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Senegal beat the tricolor team 2-1, sealing their qualification to the round of 16.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

The Khalifa stadium was the scene of the decisive match for qualifying for the round of 16 in Group A. Senegal and Ecuador faced each other in a match that promised a tough confrontation.

Senegal started overflowing. One, two, three arrivals set off the alarms for the Ecuadorian team. But despite the warnings, Latin Americans were full of nervousness.

The ‘Tri’ had difficulty getting hold of the ball. His attempt to generate play with several passes in a row was quickly cut off by the Senegalese.

The ‘Lions of Teranga’ overflowed and made the most of their enormous physical capacity, winning most of the hand-to-hand duels and overwhelming the wings.

The inability to find themselves on the field of play and echo their good football approaches from their previous matches was reflected in imprudence at the end of the first half. Defender Piero Hincapié brought down Ismaïla Sarr inside the box.

The ’18’ of the Senegalese squad grabbed the ball to collect the penalty awarded by the match referee. The Watford player sent a well-placed shot to the left post of the Ecuadorian goal. The goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez was unable to react, remaining motionless in the center of the field.

The first goal came at minute 44, Senegal went to the dressing rooms with the lead on the scoreboard.

For the second half, the coach of the Ecuadorian squad, Gustavo Alfaro, opted for modifications. Midfielder José Cifuentes and forward Jeremy Sarmiento entered the field. Two changes that wanted to give the team a new face and put an end to its faded version of the first part.

Despite the fact that the modifications did not seem to take effect in the first minutes of the complementary part, showing an Ecuador lacking in clear ideas. But the attitude of Latin Americans changed over time.

A stopped ball would restore hope to those led by Alfaro. Moisés Caicedo found himself with the ball after a header from Félix Torres after a corner kick, decreeing equality on the scoreboard.

The score that was intended to give the ‘Tri’ some peace of mind, leaving them classified for the second round, seemed to disconcert the Ecuadorian players. The inaccuracies and reckless fouls committed showed a team with difficulties to defend the score.

Senegal, for its part, took advantage of this disconnect. Three minutes after the Ecuadorian goal, ‘Los leones de Teranga’ scored 1-2 with a header from Koulibaly derived from a cross also launched from a set piece.

The youngsters of the ‘Tri’ dreamed of a feat that could not be: return to the round of 16 for the second time after their only qualification to that instance in 2006.

News in development…