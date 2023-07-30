In a press conference held on Saturday, prosecutor Abdoul Karim Diop explained the charges against opposition member Ousmane Sonko, a day after the Senegalese opponent was arrested at his home.

After the arrest of Ousmane Sonko in Dakar (Senegal), the prosecutor Abdoul Karim Diop clarified the charges against the opponent at a press conference held on Saturday, July 29.

“Ousmane [Sonko] He will be prosecuted for calling for insurrection, criminal conspiracy, attack against State security, conspiracy against State authority, acts and maneuvers to compromise public safety and create serious political disturbances, criminal conspiracy in relation to a terrorist company, but also heist”.

According to the prosecutor, the case of the mobile phone that Ousmane Sonko seized from the hands of a gendarme on Friday was nothing more than the “trigger for his arrest”, which had been planned by the judicial authorities. Abdoul Karim Diop also listed several cases related to Ousmane Sonko: that of the “commando”, that of the “special forces” and that of the “final battle”.

He also added that “Ousmane Sonko himself acknowledged having violently seized a gendarme’s mobile phone.”

On Friday night, one of Ousmane Sonko’s lawyers told reporters that the accusations against his client were “childish”. The Pastef party and the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition denounced the detention, calling for Sonko’s immediate release.

*Adapted from its original in French