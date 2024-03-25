Senegal | Opposition candidate wins presidential election, promises to rule with “humility and transparency”

Earlier this year, Senegal saw violent protests as the sitting president tried to move elections forward by months.

in Senegal opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is emerging as the country's new president.

Faye received about 54 percent of the votes in the first round of the election, while the candidate of the governing coalition Amadou Ba was getting 36 percent of the vote. Previously, Ba had been confident that there would be a second round of the election, but on Monday he officially congratulated his opponent on the election victory.

“Senegalese have strengthened our country's democracy. I wish Faye success in leading the country,” Ba said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency.

The state of democracy in Senegal raised the concern of both the local and international community in February, when the sitting president Macky Sall tried just three weeks before the original election day to move the election to the end of the year. The matter was even blessed by the parliamentary session, from which the representatives of the opposition were removed.

Sall's bid to stay in power sparked violent protests in a traditionally stable country that left people dead. Opposition figures were also arrested, among them Faye and another opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.

In the end, the Constitutional Council overturned the decision. The constitutional adviser ordered the election to be held “as soon as possible”, and last weekend Senegalese finally got to the polls.

Also Sall has congratulated Faye, who was released from prison just ten days before Sunday's election day. Sall said the election was a victory for “Senegalese democracy”. Also, among others, the United States and the President of France Emmanuel Macron have congratulated Faye.

According to Faye, his victory means that the people want a change from the old.

“I promise to govern with humility and transparency,” 44-year-old Faye said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Faye has been a favorite among disaffected youth in particular, and it is hoped that the end of Salli's rule will calm the country. Last summer, the country also saw extensive, violent protests when the opposition leader Sonko was sentenced to prison.

The opposition considered the verdict to be politically motivated, as Sonko became famous in the 2019 presidential election, where he criticized the country's elite in addition to Salli and collected the third most votes. Before this year's elections, Sonko had also said that Sall would plan an unconstitutional third term.

The ruling prevented Sonko, the country's most prominent opposition figure, from running for office, which resulted in Sonko running in support of the significantly lesser-known Faye.