Senegal | Nine dead in riots, protesters reportedly stoned police to death

The government admits that it has restricted the use of social media to prevent “spreading hateful and subversive messages”.

At least nine people have been killed in riots that broke out across Senegal on Thursday after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison.

The verdict may prevent Sonko from running for office in next year’s presidential election. The opposition considers the verdict to be politically motivated.

Minister of Justice Ismaïla Madior Fallin according to which Sonko could be arrested “at any moment”.

The incident has sparked violence between Sonko’s supporters and the police in various parts of Senegal, which has a population of 18 million. Demonstrators have, among other things, burned cars and tires, damaged buildings and set up obstacles on the streets.

Opposition leader and mayor Ousmane Sonko was photographed in the city of Ziguinchor last week.

In the year 2021 Sonko was charged with raping a 20-year-old. 12 people died in the riots that broke out at that time.

On Thursday, the court rejected the rape charges, but convicted Sonko of “immoral behavior towards people under 21”. Sonko denies the act.

On Thursday, after the verdict was announced, protesters stoned riot police and set buses on fire at the capital’s university campus, AFP reports. The police used tear gas.

Two police officers, who remain anonymous, tell the news agency that at least three people had been killed in protests in the city of Ziguinchor, and that in Dakar protesters had stoned a police officer to death.

On Thursday, the use of several social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Instagram and YouTube was restricted. Minister of the Interior Antoine Diome has acknowledged that the administration blocked their use to prevent “the spread of hateful and subversive messages on social networks.”

Ousmane Sonko, 48, rose to prominence in the 2019 presidential election. He finished third with his campaign criticizing the country’s ruling elite and the president Macky Sallia61.

According to Sonko, Sall, who has already served two terms, would plan an unconstitutional third term. Sall has not told about his future plans.

In 2016, Sonko lost his job as a tax inspector after revealing cases of elite corruption. Since then, he was elected to the country’s parliament and mayor of the city of Ziguinchor. He is popular especially among young people.

of the UN general secretary António Guterres condemns the violence in Senegal and calls for moderation, said the organization’s deputy spokesperson on Friday.

In Dakar, on Thursday, the barriers that Ousmane Sonko’s supporters had set on fire on the roads were extinguished.

